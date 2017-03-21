Police ID house party shooting victim, death ruled a homicide

Posted 5:57 PM, March 21, 2017, by , Updated at 06:08PM, March 21, 2017

Kiara Carter, undated courtesy photo.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has identified the young woman who died at a house party in Grand Rapids.

The Kent County Medical Examiner determined Kiara Carter, 18, died of gun shot wound to the head on Monday. It happened around 7 p.m. in the 800 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE. They have also ruled her death a homicide.

Police say they don’t  have a suspect in custody and are working to interview those who were at the party at the time of the shooting.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover funeral expenses  for Kiara Carter. For more information, click here. 

If you have any information, call police at (616)-456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616-774-2345.

