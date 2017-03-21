Spring Lake’s postseason run ends with 46-44 loss to Benton Harbor

CALEDONIA, Mich.--- Spring Lake made it to the state quarterfinals for the second year in a row, this time taking on Benton Harbor at Caledonia High School. This was a close game but the Tigers edged out the Lakers with a late bucket 46-44 as Spring Lake's run ends just short of the Breslin Center.

