The creative process behind chocolate masterpieces at Culinary Institute of Michigan

Students at the Culinary Institute of Michigan make delicious desserts as part of their culinary training, but they also turn it into an art form.

Recently, students at CIM competed at the Annual Michigan State University Museum's Chocolate Party Benefit. After getting two and a half weeks to work on their chocolate masterpieces, they brought home medals in all three categories.

Leigh Ann went to the Culinary Institute of Michigan to see how students made their chocolate creations.

