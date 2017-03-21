West MI Youth Ballet presents “Sleeping Beauty”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The West Michigan Youth Ballet presents a brand new production of "Sleeping Beauty" to Grand Rapids on Saturday.

The West Michigan Youth Ballet is a non-profit organization that offers unique and life-changing experiences to young dancers all across the state.

Ranging from ages 8 to 18, these young dancers will be bring the story of "Sleeping Beauty" to like with brand new choreography, costumes, and music. These dancers are from all over West Michigan, and have been practicing for the production since the beginning of January.

There will be two performances of "Sleeping Beauty" because WMYB always gives their high school students a chance to shine in lead roles. Two high school students for this production will be rotating in the leads of Princess Aurora/Sleeping Beauty, Lilac Fairy, and Maleficent.

Sleeping Beauty" will be performed on Saturday, March 25 at the DeVos Center for Arts and Worship. The first show will be at 1 p.m. followed by another show at 4:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about West Michigan Youth Ballet, go to WMYB.org.

Watch the video above to watch a short performance from Rebecca Shull, the Lilac Fairy.