Witnesses testify St. Joseph inmate’s botched escape

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A Berrien County inmate kept hidden from sheriff’s deputies his plan to escape the courthouse that led to a deadly shooting spree in July, even though fellow inmates knew of the plan.

The Herald Palladium obtained statements this month from other inmates and witnesses to Larry Gordon’s shootings through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Records say Gordon wrestled a gun away from a court deputy July 11, whom he wounded, and killed two court officers before being fatally shot by other officers. A civilian Gordon held hostage was also wounded.

Gordon’s attorney Joseph Fletch told detectives that Gordon was highly agitated before the shooting when learning he probably wouldn’t receive a light sentence on numerous felony charges in exchange for providing information on other crimes.

Multiple inmates testified that they knew Gordon was planning an escape.

FOX 17 received many of these documents at an earlier date and surveillance video.