Alleviating knee and hip pain

Posted 10:40 AM, March 22, 2017, by , Updated at 10:45AM, March 22, 2017

There are many ways doctors can alleviate knee and hip pain besides surgery. In this week's Medical Moment, Spectrum Health shows us the options to help with this often debilitating pain.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s