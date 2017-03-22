BCPD remove children from home after 4-year-old treated at hospital in critical condition

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 4-year-old is in the hospital in critical condition and three other kids moved from their home after police say they may have been neglected.

Battle Creek police say they were called to the hospital after a report was made of a 4-year-old child being admitted in a “severely dilapidated” state of health.

Their investigation pointed them to a home in the 200 block of E. Emmett St. They say the living conditions in the home were “questionable,” found three other kids living there.

The 4-year-old’s mother is being detained for questioning. The three other children were placed in alternative living arrangements.

The case remains under investigation.