Amber Alert: Car stolen in Flint area with 2 young children in the backseat

Posted 9:10 AM, March 22, 2017, by , Updated at 09:43AM, March 22, 2017

Photo from FOX 2 Detroit

FLINT, Mich. (WJBK – Fox 2 Detroit) – Police in the Flint area are searching for a stolen car with two young children in the backseat.

An Amber Alert was issued just after 9:00am.

The car was stolen just before 7 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station on Saginaw Street in Burton. The mother of the children told WNEM she went into the gas station and saw a heavy-set, black man wearing a red hoodie get into her car.

The man is driving a 2002 dark blue Monte Carlo with tinted windows. The license number is DKZ 4121.  Arinna Bunning, 2, and 9-month-old, Lincoln Bunning, are in the backseat.

We’ll have more details on FOX 17 Midday News starting at 11:00am.

