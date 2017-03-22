Dreamcatcher Boatworks create hand-made kayaks, long boards and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the Great Lakes state, having a cottage or going to a cottage is a tradition for most, and a great place to make family memories. Of course at the cottage, there are plenty of accessories that can be added, like a couple kayaks.

Phil Engelsman, the founder of Dreamcatcher Boatworks, showed off some of his handiwork that he'll be showing off at The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show.

Engelsman has 50 years of experience and a background in naval architecture. His kayaks, long boards, and paddle boards are hand crafted using products and techniques, specializing in wood-covered fiberglass craft.

Engelsman will have a booth at The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show, where he will be making a stand-up paddle board.

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show will be from March 24-26. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $4 for kids under 14, and kids 5 and under get in for free.

For more information on show times and vendors, click here.