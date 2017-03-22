Fraser could get $3 million from state for sinkhole repairs

Posted 5:14 PM, March 22, 2017, by , Updated at 05:17PM, March 22, 2017

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The city of Fraser would get $3 million to help repair a football field-sized sinkhole under legislation passed by the Michigan House.

House members approved the bill on Wednesday in a 101-7 vote. Democratic Rep. William Sowerby of Clinton Township says the sinkhole has caused 600,000 people to experience hardship especially those nearest to the sinkhole. Three houses had to be condemned and a major road has been closed. Work to restore the area could take until the end of the year.

He says the money is just for the collapse. The entire project could cost $75 million.

The legislation must still be approved by the Senate. It also would provide $1 million for capital improvements to the Capitol building.

