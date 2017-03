× Man killed in Kalamazoo house fire identified

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The victim of a fatal fire from Tuesday has been identified.

The Kalamazoo Public Safety Department says that William Hull, 85, died in the house fire in the 700 block of W. Walnut.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Crews said Tuesday that it took about an hour to get inside the burning home due to “hoarding conditions” inside. After they got inside, they found Hull’s body on the first floor.