Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 22

1. A state legislator is sponsoring a bill to eliminate daylight savings time, and make eastern standard time the official time zone for Michigan.

Republican State Representative Peter Lucido argues the twice-a-year-time changes are disruptive, and also cause health risks and disruption of sleep patterns.

He said traffic crashes go up, workers are less productive and students are negatively impacted.

Lawmakers gathered for a hearing on the proposal on Tuesday, where it met little opposition. A similar bill was introduced last year, but it didn’t even get a committee hearing.

Whether the measure will get a full committee vote or make it to the full house remains to be seen.

2. Uber and Lyft are now regulated by the state, the same way as limousine and taxi services.

The new law means Uber and Lyft are now required to do criminal background checks on drivers, and vehicles more than 5-years-old will need an inspection by a licensed mechanic.

Michigan joins more than 36 states with similar regulations. State lawmakers say it’s aimed at “evening the playing field” with the cab business.

3. Allegan County Fair has just released the name of their first concert guest.

Alabama with John Michael Montgomery will be taking the stage on Friday, September 15.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. which can be purchased on the fair’s website or etix.com.

The Allegan County Fair runs September 8-16.

4. Six Flags Great America just announced a new virtual reality attraction.

It’s called Drop Doom VR, and it debuts on April 29.

The park’s president says the attraction combines most people’s two biggest fears: heights and spiders.

It will be free with park admission, and will last through Memorial Day.

5. Warren Buffett’s NCAA Bracket Challenge has a winner!

An employee of Buffett’s company won $100,000 for correctly picking the first 29 games of the tournament’s first round.

The company didn’t release the employee’s name.

The ultimate prize of Buffett’s competition is $1 million a year for life. To win that, you have to pick the winners of all 32 first-round games, plus the 16 games in the second round.