Officer, 3 others die in Wisconsin shootings

(CNN) — Three civilians and a police officer were killed Wednesday in a “shooting incident” in central Wisconsin, Everest Metropolitan Police Chief Wally Sparks said.

Police said the shootings occurred at three locations in the Wausau area.

The officer, from the Everest Metropolitan Police Department in Schofield, was killed in the line of duty, Sparks said. The name of the officer was not released.

“This was one suspect, at this point in time. He has been taken into custody,” Sparks said.

Sparks did not provide a motive for the shooting, and said the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations is handling the investigation.

It is not clear precisely where the four fatalities occurred.