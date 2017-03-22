× Police warn residents, walkers and hunters of meth leftovers in Allegan County

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich– The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning when it comes to leftover meth labs being discarded around the area, specifically along roadways.

Officials are telling people to be careful when picking up trash like cans and bottles because leftover ingredients can become active again once they’re moved or shaken up and can release toxic fumes. They could also leak through the containers, making contact with skin.

As the weather gets warmer, the Sheriff’s Office is also asking fishermen along with turkey and mushroom hunters to keep an eye out for those items while they’re out in wooded areas and to call authorities for proper disposal.

If you see any suspicious items along the road or anyone dumping those materials call Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899 or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.