Rep. Huizenga holding Facebook Town Hall Wednesday night

Posted 10:59 AM, March 22, 2017, by

Rep. Huizenga during a telephone town hall. Courtesy photo.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – Residents of Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District will have to opportunity to talk issues with Rep. Bill Huizenga Wednesday night – on Facebook.

Rep. Huizenga is holding a Facebook Town Hall starting at 6:30pm. Residents who already “like” Huizenga’s Facebook page should receive a push notification when the event begins.

The Congressman says that the event is reserved for residents of his district.

A vote on the GOP plan to replace the Affordable Care Act is scheduled for Thursday in Washington.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s