Live Coverage – Shots fired outside UK Parliament in London

Breaking: London police treating incident at Parliament as terrorism

Posted 11:12 AM, March 22, 2017, by , Updated at 11:42AM, March 22, 2017

(AP) – London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain’s Parliament “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.”

The Metropolitan Police says in a statement that the incident is ongoing. It is urging people to stay away from the area.

Officials say a man with a knife attacked a police officer at Parliament and was shot by officers.

There are also reports of a vehicle hitting pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge.

The leader of Britain’s House of Commons says a man has been shot by police at Parliament. David Lidington also said there were “reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity.”

London’s police said officers had been called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge, near the parliament.

A session of Parliament was suspended after the incident.

