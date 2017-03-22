Tailor Made Bridal focuses on plus-size brides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Plus size brides no longer need to settle for shapeless dresses or shop out-of-town.

Tailor Made Bridal Salon caters exclusively to plus-size and "curvy" customers.

Owner, Krystle Hunter, has been working in the wedding industry, as both a bridal consultant and wedding planner for more than 15 years, but she noticed most retailers didn't serve brides above a size 14.

Her goal is to help these brides find dresses that will make them feel beautiful and confident on their big day, no matter their size.

Hunter will be hosting her first ever 'Plus Size Bridal Pop Up Shop' on Saturday, May 6th from 10am to 4pm.

Stop by at 315 S. Division Ave and find the prefect dress.

Tailor Made Bridal has been in the making for years, but Spring GR and the 5x5 Night contest gave Hunter the boost she needed to get started. She is the winner for the February contest, which awarded her $5,000.

5x5 was founded in 2011 by Start Garden.