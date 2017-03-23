× A wet weekend ahead for West Michigan

West Michigan – A slow-moving storm system will bring some significant rain to the area this weekend.

This map for 2 p.m. Friday shows several areas of low pressure to the southwest of Michigan. Most of Friday will be dry for West Michigan with rain increasing for overnight Friday.

By 8 a.m. Saturday, the storm system will be in central Missouri with a stationary front through lower Michigan. Saturday will be a wet day for West Michigan with numerous rain showers for much of the day.

This is the map for 8 p.m. Saturday, with the low-pressure system has only moved into western Illinois. The stationary front has moved very little. Periods of rain are likely for Saturday night and Sunday.

Our computer models vary on rainfall amounts from this system. On average, most areas will see between an inch and 1.50″ inches by Sunday morning, with additional rainfall during the day Sunday.