× Former Fruitport High School secretary sentenced for criminal sexual conduct

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Former Fruitport High School secretary, Sandra Lynn Fielstra, was sentenced to prison for criminal sexual conduct with a teenager. Fielstra met the teen while working at the high school.

Fielstra, 40, originally pleaded no contest to the charge that she engaged in second-degree sexual conduct with a student in December 2016.

On March 22, Fielstra went before Judge Timothy G. Hicks of Muskegon County’s 14th Circuit Court, who sentenced her to 2.5 to 15 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections. Leading up to the sentencing, previous cases involving male school employees in the area convicted of similar crimes were studied, according to Judge Hicks.

Fielstra declined to speak at the sentencing.