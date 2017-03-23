A woman lays a bunch of flowers in honour of the victims of the March 22 terror attack at the end of Westminster Bridge by the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 23, 2017 after the bridge reopened.
Britain's parliament reopened on Thursday with a minute's silence in a gesture of defiance a day after an attacker sowed terror in the heart of Westminster, killing three people before being shot dead. Sombre-looking lawmakers in a packed House of Commons chamber bowed their heads and police officers also marked the silence standing outside the headquarters of London's Metropolitan Police nearby.
Man, 75, dies of wounds from London attack
LONDON (AP) — London police say a 75-year-old man injured in the attack on Westminster Bridge has died of his wounds.
In a statement late Thursday, police said life support was withdrawn from the man and his family has been notified.
The announcement brings to four the number of victims killed in the attack Wednesday in central London. The man identified as the driver of the car that rampaged across the bridge into pedestrians was also killed by police after he jumped out and stabbed a police officer to death.