Car hits building along Cascade Road

CASCADE TWP., Mich. – Crews are on the scene where a car crashed into a pediatric doctor’s office Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at Cascade Pediatrics in the 5200 block of Cascade Road SE. just after 1:00pm.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department and Cascade and Ada Township fire crews are responding.

We’re told an 89-year-old woman had just departed the next door Old National Bank when she mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal. The car accelerated along a service drive before hitting a couple of trees and scraping the office building.

The airbag in the vehicle did deploy during the crash. We’re told the 89-year-old suffered bumps and bruises in the crash, and was treated and released at the scene.