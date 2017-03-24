Car hits building along Cascade Road

Posted 1:41 PM, March 24, 2017, by , Updated at 01:56PM, March 24, 2017

5200 Cascade SE

CASCADE TWP., Mich. – Crews are on the scene where a car crashed into a pediatric doctor’s office Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at Cascade Pediatrics in the 5200 block of Cascade Road SE. just after 1:00pm.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department and Cascade and Ada Township fire crews are responding.

We’re told an 89-year-old woman had just departed the next door Old National Bank when she mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal.  The car accelerated along a service drive before hitting a couple of trees and scraping the office building.

The airbag in the vehicle did deploy during the crash.  We’re told the 89-year-old suffered bumps and bruises in the crash, and was treated and released at the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s