Grand Rapids Christian Headed to State Finals

Posted 6:19 PM, March 24, 2017

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Christian boy's basketball team took on Romulus in the Class A Semifinals Friday afternoon at the Breslin Center.

The Eagles entered the day 26-0 on the year, and continued their winning streak with a 74-52 win. They will take on Clarkston in the Class A State Finals Saturday at noon.

