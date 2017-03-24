Grandville Robodawgs Robotics team makes it to World Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grandville High School has one of the largest and most accomplished robotics teams in the country, and are getting ready to take on nearly 40 countries in Louisville at the World Championship.

VEX Robotics is the largest high school and middle school competition in the world.There are more than 10,000 teams around the world, with 32 of those teams located in Grandville.

The high school level builds complicated robots that have a variety of sensors and computing capabilities that can recognize and pick up objects based on color and shape.

Six of the Grandville teams qualified for the World Championship in Louisville in April, but they need help getting there.

The Robodawgs are holding the annual Robot Open House and Silent Auction on Monday, March 27. The event will be at the Grandville Robotics and Engineering Center from 6:30 to 9 p.m., where there will be food and items available to purchase to raise money for the team to travel to the World Championship.

Interested in how they're doing? Follow them on Facebook.