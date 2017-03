× GRPD: Body found in the Grand River near downtown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a body was discovered in the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids Friday afternoon.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of Scribner, according to officials with the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Dive teams with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office have also responded.

This is a developing story.