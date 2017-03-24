Man missing from Wyoming; may have been spotted in Portage

WYOMING, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding a missing Wyoming man.

Jose Sanchez, 75, was last seen by family members at about 9:00am Thursday. Family members say he left his home in the 1400 block of Rathbone SW to go to work. His employer says that he never arrived.

Sanchez was spotted early Friday morning at the Shell gas station in Portage, on Portage Road and I-94. People who saw him describe him as being disoriented or possibly intoxicated. Sanchez left the gas station heading towards I-94 before police arrived.

Sanchez is said to be suffering from early stages of dementia. He is hispanic, about 5’8″ tall and 210lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He is driving a blue 2001 Chevy Trailblazer with MI license 6JRY97.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming DPS at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.