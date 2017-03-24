× Michigan Street reconstruction expected this spring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The reconstruction of Michigan Street in downtown Grand Rapids may get started next week when the city decides on a construction contract.

The City Commission will consider approving a contract to reconstruct Michigan between Monroe and Ionia Avenues. The project is expected to start this spring and include landscaping, ADA sidewalk ramps, street lighting, traffic signals and rebuilding the crumbling roadway.

The city says that the project is the first of a series of projects around the MSU Research Center coming up over the next several years. Other projects coming up include renovations to Ottawa Avenue from Michigan Street to Hastings Street, including the Eastbound I-196 Off-Ramp; Ionia from Michigan Street to I-196; Monroe from I-196 to Newberry Street; Newberry from Monroe to Division Avenue; and a new Westbound I-196 On-Ramp at Division. All projects will be designed using the newly adopted Vital Street guidelines and GR Forward Plan.

The Michigan Street project is estimated to cost $1.7 million with half of the funding coming from a Michigan Department of Transportation Economic Development Fund Grant. The rest of the funding will come from the Grand Rapids DDA, Vital Streets (which was a voter-approved plan in 2014) and Capital Improvement funds.

For more details, visit the city’s website at grcity.us/roadconstruction .