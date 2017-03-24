Todd’s Weekend Adventures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Downtown Live!

Bring the entire family downtown Grand Rapids for the first event of its kind, Downtown Live!

There's a full itinerary with businesses featuring pop-up selfie spots where kids can pose as mannequins for the camera. Then at 7 p.m. the storefront windows will be filled with volunteers posing motionless among different themes. There'll also be music filling the city streets.

Mommy and Me Ball

A great way for moms to build some great memories with their kids is to attend the Mommy and Me Ball this Saturday at Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

All kids, boys and girls welcome, are admitted for free with a $20 ticket for moms. Enjoy wonderful kid friendly top 40 music, free juice and snacks, along with a red carpet.

Put on by Zion's Dream, the goal is to strengthen local grieving youth emotionally, physically and mentally.

WMYB Sleeping Beauty

The West Michigan Youth Ballet presents "Sleeping Beauty" this Saturday!

There are two performances at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Richard and Helen DeVos Center for Arts and Worship on Plymouth Avenue.

A special princess tea will be held at 11:30 a.m. for an additional cost. Get pictures with some of the characters, enjoy treats and do crafts.

For ticket information, visit WMYB.org.