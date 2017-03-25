× Flint man arraigned after theft of car with 2 kids inside

BURTON, Mich. (AP) — A Flint man has been arraigned on charges of carjacking and unlawfully driving a motor vehicle in connection with the theft of a car with two young children inside.

Leandree Lavelle McNeil, 29, faces a possibility of life in prison if convicted following his arraignment Friday.

The theft Wednesday morning outside a Burton convenience store led authorities to issue an Amber Alert for the 2-year-old girl and 9-month-old boy. They were found safe a few hours later in nearby Flint, where McNeil was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Burton Police Detective Eric Freeman said McNeil didn’t realize there were children in the car until he was driving away.

Genesee County District Chief Judge Christopher R. Odette set McNeil’s bond at $550,000 and said McNeil will be assigned a court-appointed attorney.