Reitred Ionia bus driver earns prestigious award

IONIA, Mich. — Officials with the Ionia County Sheriff Office presented retried school bus driver Mary Groom with the Richard H. Austin Long-Term Traffic Safety Award Wednesday for her outstanding contributions to traffic safety.

This award is presented to individuals or organizations who have made significant long-term contributions to the field of public safety. Ruth Johnson, Secretary of State, was also there for the award presentation.

Groom, who retired in 2014, helped to develop and sustain a school assembly in 2004 on school bus safety for Ionia Public Schools. She was instrumental in launching the program and kept it going as new material, resources, and technology became available.

“Thank you and congratulations from the Sheriff’s Office Mary for your contributions to the safety of our children, our most precious cargo, as they travel to and from school each day,” the post reads on the sheriff’s Facebook page.