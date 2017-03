× US 131 at I-96 closed, large police presence

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Michigan State Police have closed all northbound lanes of U.S. 131 at I-96 due to a crash in front of the Fifth Third Ballpark sign.

Northbound traffic has been shut down since about 11:54 p.m. Friday, leaving traffic backed up for at least a mile or more.

There are no word on any injuries but crews are still on scene.

We are working to learn more information and bring you the latest once we learn it.