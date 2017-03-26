Over a dozen shot, 1 victim dead at Ohio nightclub shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN) -- More than a dozen people were shot and one person is dead at after a shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati early Sunday morning, police said.

It happened around 2 a.m Sunday morning at Cameo Night Club.

According to police, several of the victims are in surgery with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have no suspects at this time, but are currently interviewing witnesses. Officials also say they have no word on a motive, but that there is no reason to suspect terrorism at this time.

