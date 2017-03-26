× Cass County teen hurt after falling asleep and hitting tree

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A sleeping teenage driver’s car struck a tree and she wound up taking a trip to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that at 3:12 a.m. Sunday, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-car personal injury crash in Porter Township. The investigation showed that Birdie Murphy, 18, of Michigan was southbound on M-40 near Shavehead Lake Road when she fell asleep at the wheel, the vehicle ran off of the road and hit a tree.

Murphy was the sole occupant in the vehicle. She suffered minor injuries and was transported by Newberg Ambulance to Three Rivers Hospital for treatment.

Murphy was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Behnke said alcohol and drugs did not appear to be factors in this crash.

Assisting agencies at the scene were the Newberg Ambulance and Newberg Fire Department.