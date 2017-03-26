× Funeral arrangements set for Portage teen killed in crash

PORTAGE, Mich. – Funeral arrangements have been made for a Portage teen killed in an accident last week in Virginia.

Visitation for Dante V. Latora, 17, will be at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1150 W. Centre Avenue in Portage on Tuesday, March 28 from 2-4 p.m. and again from 6-8 p.m.

His funeral is set for Wednesday at 12 p.m. at Langeland Funeral Homes, 411 East Centre Avenue in Portage, with visitation starting at 11 a.m.

Latora, a senior at Portage Central High School, was killed in an accident on Interstate 95 south in Hanover, Virginia on Thursday morning.

His family and friends say he was an exceptionally gifted student, excelling academically and even on the national wrestling level.

“He was a kid that had a zest for life, which shown through in his artistry and his friends,” an online obituary for Latora reads.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that your contributions go towards a scholarship which has been set up in his name. Details on the scholarship will be available during Latora’s visitation.

WTVR, a partner station of FOX 17, contributed to this report.