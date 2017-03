× Son of Michigan judge charged in exploitation case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The son of a Michigan appeals court judge has been accused of persuading a Texas boy to send nude photos.

Sameer Gadola has been indicted on federal charges of enticing a minor and sexually exploiting a minor. He’s in his early 20s. He’s the son of Mike Gadola, an appeals court judge and former counsel to Gov. Rick Snyder.

His mother, Preeti Gadola, hears property appeals as a member of the Michigan Tax Tribunal.