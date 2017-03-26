× Wildfire aid: Michigan farmers sending hay to help Kansas

MASS CITY, Mich. (AP) — Truckers and farmers in Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula plan to haul hay to help victims of a Kansas wildfire, which has burned more than 1,000 square miles (2,590 square kilometers).

Marty Dehaan of Mass City tells The Daily Mining Gazette that many ranchers in southern Kansas “have lost everything.”

Dehaan is leading the effort with trucker and beef farmer Jan Streater of Lake Linden. Dehaan’s father, Rick Dehaan, of Mass City is also aboard.

Round bales of hay weigh 900 pounds (408 kilograms) or more. The hay will be hauled more than 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers) to Kansas next Friday.

Anyone willing to help with donations, hay or trucking can call (906) 458-8933.