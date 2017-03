× A summer classic: Oberon releases to the masses on Monday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One of West Michigan’s most well-known and well-loved beers — Oberon — returns for its annual release on Monday.

Oberon is an American Wheat Ale from Bell’s Brewery, and over the years, it has become a classic summer beer. Bell’s always celebrates Oberon Day with special events, release parties, and unique offerings.

