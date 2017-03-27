× GRPD: One more gun off the streets following traffic stop arrest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 21-year-old driver was taken into custody after police say they found a loaded gun and rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop over the weekend.

On Sunday, police discovered the driver had a loaded Smith & Wesson, M&P 9, 9mm handgun inside the vehicle, according to a press release from the Grand Rapids Police Department. The driver reportedly had 267 rounds of ammunition as well.

The suspect was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.