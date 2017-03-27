Magician David Blaine coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – David Blaine announced his first-ever tour of shows in North America Monday and Grand Rapids is on the list.

The magician, illusionist and stunt artist will be in Grand Rapids at 20 Monroe Live on June 20. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10:00am.

Blaine will have only one other Michigan show, that being in Saginaw on June 16. No word yet on whether or not he’ll be walking around the streets of Grand Rapids performing street magic ahead of time.

Also announced Monday for 20 Monroe Live, Volbeat on June 5, Apocalyptica (Metallica by Four Cellos) on September 15, and Todd Rundgren on June 8. Tickets for all these shows go on sale Friday, March 31.