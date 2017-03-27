Michigan police: Office, home of state Sen. Johnson searched

Posted 12:07 PM, March 27, 2017, by

State Sen. Bert Johnson - from webpage

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police say the office and home of state Sen. Bert Johnson are being searched as part of a joint investigation involving the FBI.

State police spokeswoman Shanon Banner says in an email search warrants were served Monday morning at Johnson’s Lansing office and his Highland Park home.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment Monday from Johnson. The Democrat represents the state’s Second District, which includes Highland Park, Hamtramck, northeast Detroit, Harper Woods and the five Grosse Pointe communities.

Details of what investigators were seeking weren’t immediately released. The Associated Press sent an email seeking FBI comment.

In 2015, a legal dispute in a Chicago courtroom over an unpaid political fundraising bill led to a bench warrant being issued for his arrest. He disputed the amount owed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s