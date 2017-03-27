Live – White House Press Briefing with Sean Spicer

Police: Woman found dead outside home is suspicious

Posted 1:20 PM, March 27, 2017

HOLLAND, Mich. — The death of a 64-year-old woman discovered outside a home Sunday is being investigated as suspicious.

Betty Vredeveld’s body was discovered outside her home on Apple Avene around 4:30 Sunday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Someone delivering the morning newspaper made the discovery and called 911, police said.

Police tape could be seen surrounding the home Sunday afternoon.

Holland City Police requested assistance from the sheriff’s department, citing the victim had “a close relationship with a retired civilian City employee.”

However investigators noted that employee is not a suspect in any criminal activity related to this case.

Investigators have not determined how the woman died. An autopsy is scheduled later today.

This is a developing story.

