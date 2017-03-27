Record start to tornado season

Posted 7:38 PM, March 27, 2017, by , Updated at 07:53PM, March 27, 2017

The 2017 tornado season is off to a record start, and West Michigan is part of it.

The graphic above show tornado reports through March 22, 2017. The Storm Prediction Center reports 325 preliminary tornadoes in the U.S already this year. Those tornadoes occurred in 24 states, including four in Michigan. The previous record was 318 tornadoes through March 22.

The red dots indicated where tornadoes have touched down this year in the state. All four of those were reported the night of Feb. 28, which is very rare.

Winter Tornadoes

  • Niles, Berrien County                EF1
  • Dowagiac, Cass County            EF1
  • Vandalia, Cass County              EF1
  • Centreville, St. Joseph County  EF1

Photo Gallery

The biggest reason for the early start to the tornado season is the warmer than average temperatures across the country. One of the ingredients for severe weather is warm and humid air. We have had plenty of that for so early in the season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s