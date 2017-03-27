× SAF Holland closing Holland, MI plant

HOLLAND, Mich. – A supplier for trucks, buses and other commercial vehicles has announced the closure of their Holland facility.

SAF Holland notified the state and their employees that the facility at 467 Ottawa Avenue in Holland will close as of the end of October. Most of the approximately 100 employees will out of work by June 2nd. The company says they have notified the employees and the union of the planned closure.

SAT Holland is headquartered in Luxemborg and has manufacturing plants around the world, including a location in Muskegon.

The closure of the Holland plant is part of a restructuring plan announced in January that is combining operations between the Holland and Muskegon facilities. The filing with the state says that all of the Holland employees will be let go with the plant closing and are not being moved to Muskegon.