Toys and treats created by kids, for kids

Zollipops- starting at $4.99
- Created by now 11-year-old Kidpreneur, Alina Morse, because she loves candy and was tired of hearing, "No more sugar," from her parents.
- Sugar-free and nearly allergen-free, GREAT for school lunches and snacks on the go.
- Leaves teeth feeling smooth and clean!
- Zollipops gives 10% of all profits to support oral health education in schools, along with 250,000 Zollipops.
Poketti Plushies- $12.95
- Designed by young entrepreneurs, Sydney and Toni Loew. They founded Poketti LLC in 2013 after being inspired by their 7th-grade entrepreneurial class in Palo Alto, California.
- Poketti Plushies with Pocket Powers have unique personalities, ambitious life goals and positive character traits to empower kids to be the best they can be. With gender-neutral names and diverse real-world interests, Poketti Plushies are inclusive to everyone.
- Pocket Powers are expressed through stickers in the pocket, and through activities, stories and quotes online.
- Both cute and functional, Poketti Plushies are a perfect place to stash your small treasures such as your phone, notes, dreams, tooth fairy treats — a perfect companion while you sleep or travel.
IKOS Creator Set- starting at $19.99
- Born out of a high school program with three students.
- The only shape that allows you to build a ball and create with curves!
- Made in the USA out of recycled plastic, and 7% of any profit goes back to education.
Honestly Margo Tinted Lip Balm- starting at $8
- Great for travel.
- Makes chapped lips feel amazing and soft, plus adds a tint of color.
Lyla Tov Monsters- $19.99
- Original design made by Lyla when she was 3-years-old. It appeals to young kids who generally design in a similar style.
- Helps kids sleep at night knowing they have their own Monster keeping bad monsters and other fears away. Also keeps kids in their own beds and out of their parents' bed!
- Annual donation made to children's charities from the proceeds.
Yourself Expression Interchangeable Jewelry- $4 to $22
- Beautiful and affordable!
- It allows you to be the designer of your own jewelry.
- You can create wear and change as often as you change your clothes or styles.
- It allows you to share your passions by changing out a Popper.