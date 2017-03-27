Unique DIY bird feeder ideas

Posted 11:33 AM, March 27, 2017

Now that it's spring, the birds will soon be back and looking for some good food. Here's a few ideas for some "one of a kind" bird feeders.

Tea Cup Bird Feeder

These teacup Bird feeders are easy to make and great for getting those birds to your backyard so that you can enjoy them. #Tutorial--> http://wonderfuldiy.com/wonderful-diy-beautiful-teacup-bird-feeder/ #diy #birdfeeder:

Turn a simple cup and saucer into a feeder. Some E-6000 adhesive works great to hold the cup, put on an angle, then put it in place. Twine or rope will work best to hang it by the handle.

Lamp Base Feeder

Lamp bases and ceiling fixtures turned into bird baths and bird feeders! And now to find some of these things:

Attach a ceiling fixture bowl onto a lamp base for a fancy bird bath!

Chandelier Feeder

Updating you home lighting? Don't throw away that old brass chandelier, repurpose it! Turn that old chandelier into a unique Bird Feeder with spray paint!:

Remove the bulbs and shades from the chandelier, spray paint it a bright color, then attach small custard bowls in place of the shades. Glue the bowls down with liquid nail, and fill the bowls with bird feed.

 

