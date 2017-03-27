Unique DIY bird feeder ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that it's spring, the birds will soon be back and looking for some good food. Here's a few ideas for some "one of a kind" bird feeders.

Tea Cup Bird Feeder

Turn a simple cup and saucer into a feeder. Some E-6000 adhesive works great to hold the cup, put on an angle, then put it in place. Twine or rope will work best to hang it by the handle.

Lamp Base Feeder

Attach a ceiling fixture bowl onto a lamp base for a fancy bird bath!

Chandelier Feeder

Remove the bulbs and shades from the chandelier, spray paint it a bright color, then attach small custard bowls in place of the shades. Glue the bowls down with liquid nail, and fill the bowls with bird feed.