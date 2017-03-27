West Michigan Officials Association Hand Out Awards

Posted 11:01 PM, March 27, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The West Michigan Officials Association held its annual banquet on Monday night to hand put several awards.

Brooke Modderman (Allendale), Christian Rodriguez (Godwin Heights) and Josh Saltzgaber (Byron Center) were awarded scholarships.

Marc Cisco (Byron Center), Thom VanderKlay (Wyoming) and Dan VanHekken (Hamilton) were caoches of the year.

Kevin VanDuyn (Jenion) was AD of the year.

Jeff Trimpe, Rick Hazel, Bob Wojcik, TJ Restau, Brad Brunet, Danny Sapp and Doug Dickman were all honored for work as officials.

Carl T. Paganelli was awarded the lifetime achievement award.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s