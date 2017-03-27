West Michigan Officials Association Hand Out Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The West Michigan Officials Association held its annual banquet on Monday night to hand put several awards.

Brooke Modderman (Allendale), Christian Rodriguez (Godwin Heights) and Josh Saltzgaber (Byron Center) were awarded scholarships.

Marc Cisco (Byron Center), Thom VanderKlay (Wyoming) and Dan VanHekken (Hamilton) were caoches of the year.

Kevin VanDuyn (Jenion) was AD of the year.

Jeff Trimpe, Rick Hazel, Bob Wojcik, TJ Restau, Brad Brunet, Danny Sapp and Doug Dickman were all honored for work as officials.

Carl T. Paganelli was awarded the lifetime achievement award.