Birds of prey at the Outdoor Discovery Center

The Outdoor Discovery Center uses birds of prey as ambassadors to educate people on how to preserve wildlife in West Michigan.

Todd went over to the preserve to talk to Jamie, the program director of Outdoor Discovery Center, to talk about their programs and learn more about the birds that live there.

The Outdoor Discovery Center has 19 birds of prey living at their facility that have some sort of permanent injury. These physical or mental abilities prevent them from being able to survive on their own in the wild.

Since these birds can't make it on their own, most of the birds are used for educational programs on sight and outside the facility to allow the community to get close and personal with the birds.

One of the very special birds of prey that lives at the Outdoor Discovery Center is the Golden Eagle, who's lived with them since 2007. Golden Eagles weigh between six and ten pounds as full grown adults, with a wing span of about six feet.

While their Golden Eagle can still fly, he's actually missing a rear toe on his right foot, making it more difficult for him to hunt properly. Currently at the Outdoor Discovery Center he eats mice and rabbits, however a Golden Eagle's normal diet would consist of any small animals, including small goats.

A fun fact about the Golden Eagle is that they commonly get mistaken for a Bald Eagle during their first couple years of life. Bald Eagles don't get their white head and tail feathers until they are about 5-years-old.

The Outdoor Discovery Center is located at

For more information on parks in your area, visit the Michigan Wildlife Council website.