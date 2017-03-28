Buy and sell homes easily online with Crossbid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring is finally here, which means the real estate market will start to get hotter than it already is in West Michigan.

So when it comes to buying and selling a home, avoid the hassle and stress that comes with dealing with a real estate agency. Thanks to Crossbid, the entire home selling process can be done online, without the middleman, for free.

First, buyers or sellers need to log in and create an online sellers account. Once all the necessary forms are filled out, a homeowner can post pictures of their home, electronically sign documents, and then the home is automatically listed online.

Once the listing goes live, all of the offers made on the listing are made available to the seller right away. The website puts the offers side by side, allowing the seller to compare, counter, or accept an offer from the computer.

When an offer is accepted, documents are emailed out to both the buyer and the seller to sign to complete the sale.

One benefit that Crossbid offers that there's no contract for listing a house; it's completely free and sellers can take off the house listing whenever they want.

Interested in buying or selling your home? Email them at realestate@crossbid.com or call 844-414-SALE.