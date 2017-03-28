× Byron Twp. teen arrested in home invasions

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Byron Township teen has been charged for allegedly breaking into home in southern Kent County earlier this month.

The Kent County Sheriff says that Troy Ritsema, 19, has been charged with two counts of Home Invasion, 1st degree and Possession of Burglary Tools. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Investigators say that deputies were called to several daytime home invasions in Gaines and Byron Townships on March 16 and 17. A resident noticed a suspicious person in a Gaines Township neighborhood on the 17th and contacted police. They found Ritsema and they say they found stolen property in his vehicle. After getting a search warrant, they say they found more stolen property at his residence.