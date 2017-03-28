× CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Kangaroo hops down street in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich– A Snapchat video out of Detroit has been hopping in popularity this week.

The 7 second long video shows a man walking a kangaroo on leash down Birchcrest Drive, while a small crowd watches from the sidewalk.

On Twitter, the user who posted the video asks “How he get a kangaroo in Detroit?”

G how he get a kangaroo in Detroit 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/DI9OIiT4ee — $now ❄️ (@BrionnaLondon) March 28, 2017

Turns out, the man in the video is Javon Stacks with The Exotic Zoo.

FOX 17 spoke to Stacks on Tuesday, who said the kangaroo video was actually shot a couple of weeks ago, but just posted on social media this week.

The Exotic Zoo is a travelling attraction based out of Michigan, which brings a variety of different animals to birthday parties, nursing homes and special events.

Stacks said this particular event was at a birthday party, and that people were watching the display outside since he couldn’t easily fit a kangaroo inside someone’s home.

The animal in the video is named Darwin and is a two-year-old red kangaroo.

As of Tuesday afternoon, that original had been retweeted more than 11,000 times.