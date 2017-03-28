Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. President Trump is expected to sign an executive order today that would roll back the Obama Administration plan to cut carbon emissions.

The Environmental Protection Agency head called Trump’s rule an “energy independence” executive order and says regulation can be pro-jobs and pro-environment.

The Supreme Court halted implementation of the clean power plan rule last February while legal battles played out in appeals courts.

2. Michigan and the City of Flint have agreed to replace thousands of home water lines in a $100 million deal.

The deal, which will be presented to a federal judge in Detroit on Tuesday, would settle a lawsuit over lead-contaminated water in the city.

The plan is to replace at least 18,000 water lines by 2020, and Michigan will pick up the bill with state and federal money.

It’ll cost around $87 million, and the state will keep another $10 million in reserve if needed.

3. Gas prices are slowly going to start increasing in April as they make the switch from winter to summer-blend gas.

Currently, Michigan’s average gas price is around $2.27, which is 32 cents more than last year.

If you’re worried about the days of $4 a gallon returning, don’t be. According to AAA Michigan, they predict the national average for a gallon of gas will increase around 40 cents this summer to peak near $2.70.

4. Grand Rapids Community College is hosting a job fair open to the public on Tuesday.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in GRCC’s Main Building Room 55.

There will be a dozen employers on hand including Meijer, West Michigan Whitecaps, and Cherry Health.

Come dressed for an interview and bring lots of copies of your resume.

5. Jersey Mike’s Subs is capping off their 7th annual Month of Giving fundraising campaign on Wednesday.

For every sub sold in Grand Rapids, all of the money will be donated to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

There are two locations in Grand Rapids: 28th Street in Kentwood and Alpine Avenue.